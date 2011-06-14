Beef Stroganoff Casserole
Create a warm, delicious, and flavorful dish for dinner tonight by making this Beef Stroganoff Casserole recipe!
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Jason Donnelly
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
485 calories; fat 18g; cholesterol 72mg; saturated fat 10g; carbohydrates 56g; mono fat 3g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 4g; sugars 8g; protein 26g; vitamin a 583.1IU; vitamin c 4.7mg; thiamin 0.6mg; riboflavin 0.6mg; niacin equivalents 7.1mg; vitamin b6 0.2mg; folate 165.3mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 770mg; potassium 596mg; calcium 80.8mg; iron 4.3mg.