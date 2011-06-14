Beef Stroganoff Casserole

Create a warm, delicious, and flavorful dish for dinner tonight by making this Beef Stroganoff Casserole recipe!

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Jason Donnelly

prep:
35 mins
bake:
30 mins
total:
65 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Cook pasta according to package directions; drain. Return to pan.

  • Meanwhile, remove meat from container, reserving juices. Using two forks, shred meat into bite-size pieces. Set aside.

  • In a large skillet, cook mushrooms, onion, and garlic in hot butter over medium heat for 4 to 5 minutes or until tender. Stir in flour and tomato paste. Gradually stir in meat juices, broth, Worcestershire sauce, paprika, salt, and pepper. Cook and stir until thickened and bubbly. Remove from heat. Stir in 1/2 cup of the sour cream.

  • Stir shredded meat and mushroom mixture into cooked pasta. Transfer mixture to an ungreased 3-quart casserole. Bake, covered, about 30 minutes or until heated through.

  • Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine the remaining sour cream, horseradish, and snipped or dried dill. Serve with meat mixture. If desired, garnish with dill sprigs. Makes 6 servings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
485 calories; fat 18g; cholesterol 72mg; saturated fat 10g; carbohydrates 56g; mono fat 3g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 4g; sugars 8g; protein 26g; vitamin a 583.1IU; vitamin c 4.7mg; thiamin 0.6mg; riboflavin 0.6mg; niacin equivalents 7.1mg; vitamin b6 0.2mg; folate 165.3mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 770mg; potassium 596mg; calcium 80.8mg; iron 4.3mg.
