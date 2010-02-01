Beef Stew and Garlic Mash

Rating: 3.44 stars
18 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 2
  • 18 Ratings

Savory beef and tasty potatoes are a classic pairing, and they're better than ever in this delicious recipe! Try this hearty and flavorful dinner recipe tonight.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a 4-quart Dutch oven combine vegetables and the 1/2 cup water. Bring to boiling over medium heat. Meanwhile, microwave beef tips according to package directions. Add beef and Worcestershire sauce to vegetables. Reduce heat to low. Cook, covered, for 5 minutes or until vegetables are tender.

    Advertisement

  • In a small microwave-safe bowl combine garlic and the 2 tablespoons water; cover with vented plastic wrap. Microwave on 100 percent power (high) for 1 minute; set aside. In a large microwave-safe bowl microwave potatoes on 100 percent power (high) for 8 to 10 minutes; stirring once halfway through cooking.

  • Peel and mash garlic. Add garlic, olive oil, salt, and pepper to potatoes; mash. Divide potatoes among four dishes; top with stew and sprinkle with oregano.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
368 calories; 14 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 5 g monounsaturated fat; 47 mg cholesterol; 888 mg sodium. 768 mg potassium; 42 g carbohydrates; 8 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 24 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 49 IU vitamin a; 37 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 3 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 52 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 101 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;

Reviews

18 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 2
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019