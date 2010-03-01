Beef, Mushroom, and Onion Tart

Rating: 4.13 stars
14 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

This savory tart is full of flavor and made in just half an hour. Topped with blue cheese and filled with beef, mushrooms, and onions, this dish is delicious.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. In a 12-inch skillet cook beef, mushrooms, and onion over medium heat about 8 minutes or until beef is browned and onion is tender, stirring occasionally. Drain off fat. Stir in salt and pepper.

  • Meanwhile, grease a large baking sheet or line with parchment. Unroll pizza dough on baking sheet. Roll or pat dough into a 15x12-inch rectangle. Top dough with beef mixture, keeping filling within 1-1/2 inches of edges. Fold edges over the filling, pleating as needed.

  • Bake tart for 15 minutes or until crust is golden. Top with blue cheese and, if desired, oregano and pizza seasoning.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
525 calories; 23 g total fat; 10 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 7 g monounsaturated fat; 74 mg cholesterol; 1041 mg sodium. 507 mg potassium; 49 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 31 g protein; 1 g trans fatty acid; 146 IU vitamin a; 2 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 6 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 24 mcg folate; 2 mcg vitamin b12; 131 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

Kelly.campbell926
Rating: Unrated
03/21/2017
good
