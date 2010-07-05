Beef and Tapenade Open-Face Sandwiches

Rating: 3.25 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 4 Ratings

For a quick and easy weeknight dinner, try this open-face beef sandwich recipe. Everyone will love the mix of flavors offered and it's ready in 10 minutes.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small bowl combine mayonnaise and mustard; lightly spread onto one side of each bread slice. Spread with tapenade. Top with roast beef, tomato slices, and spinach.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
362 calories; 19 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 4 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 46 mg cholesterol; 1681 mg sodium. 229 mg potassium; 21 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 21 g protein; 1215 IU vitamin a; 10 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 81 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 61 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews

