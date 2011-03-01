Beef and Noodle Toss

Rating: 3.96 stars
24 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 12
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 3
  • 24 Ratings

Get a tasty beef and noodle dinner on the table in under 30 minutes with this quick and easy recipe.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Break noodles in half; cook according to package directions. Drain (do not rinse).

  • Meanwhile, season beef with salt and pepper. Toss with flour. Heat oil in a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat. Add meat, any remaining flour, and the tomatoes to skillet. Cook 3 to 4 minutes or until beef is well browned, stirring often. Add mushrooms and garlic. Cook 5 minutes more. Add broth; cook 3 to 4 minutes more or until beef is done and liquid is slightly thickened.

  • Add cooked noodles to skillet; stir gently to coat. Heat through. Spoon into pasta bowls to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
468 calories; 16 g total fat; 5 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 7 g monounsaturated fat; 40 mg cholesterol; 712 mg sodium. 755 mg potassium; 52 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 28 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 729 IU vitamin a; 12 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 11 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 161 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 50 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;

Reviews

