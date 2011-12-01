Beef and Carrot Ragu

Rating: 3.91 stars
54 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 22
  • 4 star values: 19
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 6

Choose the red wine option in this slow cooker recipe for even more rich, deep flavor.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Trim excess fat from rib meat. Cut beef in chunks, then sprinkle lightly with salt and pepper. Place beef in a 3 1/2- or 4-quart slow cooker.

  • Smash garlic clove with the flat side of a chef's knife or meat mallet. Separate and discard garlic skins. Place smashed garlic on beef. Add carrots and tomatoes to slow cooker.

  • In a medium bowl, whisk together tomato paste and water or wine. Poor over meat and vegetables. Cover and cook on HIGH for 3 to 4 hours or on LOW for 6 to 8 hours.

  • Stir well before serving. Top servings with basil leaves.

For easy cleanup:

Line your slow cooker with a disposable slow cooker liner. Add ingredients as directed in recipe. Once your dish is finished cooking, spoon the food out of your slow cooker. Once the food is out of your slow cooker liner, simply dispose of the liner. Do not lift or transport liner with food inside.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
509 calories; 42 g total fat; 18 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 19 g monounsaturated fat; 86 mg cholesterol; 568 mg sodium. 698 mg potassium; 15 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 8 g sugar; 19 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 87 IU vitamin a; 21 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 4 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 40 mcg folate; 3 mcg vitamin b12; 61 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews (3)

fridycat
Rating: 1 stars
02/18/2018
Sounded yummy but turned out not so. Slow cooker renders the garlic bitter rather than sweet. I cooked twice as long as recipe suggested to get carrots soft but garlic never effectively broke down. Eventually put it in pot on stove, fished out as much of the garlic as I could, added potatoes and sauteed onions as well as a bay leaf to try to salvage. My husband still refuses to eat it but I can manage to eat but without much joy.
Kelly Mannella
Rating: Unrated
11/10/2013
This recipe has potential but a few things need to be changed. I used a Marsala wine that I love for cooking but the flavor was a bit much in this recipe. Next time, I will consider using beef broth with a touch of Marsala. I think water would be a bit bland. Also, I have yet to find a slow cooker recipe that isn't too thin to serve over pasta and this recipe is no different. When it was done, the beef was terrifically tender but the sauce was watery. I removed the meat and placed the remaining sauce in a large pot and cooked it down for about 45 minutes, stirring frequently until it thickened. Once the meat was added back to the sauce, it was much better as a pasta topping. I will definitely make this again with the changes I mentioned. It wasn't bad as is but I'm sure it will be much better next time.
Sue Gray
Rating: Unrated
07/28/2014
Please correct the spelling of the word "Pour" in #3!!!! Surely whoever wrote this recipe knows the difference between "poor" and "pour."
