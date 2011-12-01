Beef and Carrot Ragu
Choose the red wine option in this slow cooker recipe for even more rich, deep flavor.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Trim excess fat from rib meat. Cut beef in chunks, then sprinkle lightly with salt and pepper. Place beef in a 3 1/2- or 4-quart slow cooker.
-
Smash garlic clove with the flat side of a chef's knife or meat mallet. Separate and discard garlic skins. Place smashed garlic on beef. Add carrots and tomatoes to slow cooker.
-
In a medium bowl, whisk together tomato paste and water or wine. Poor over meat and vegetables. Cover and cook on HIGH for 3 to 4 hours or on LOW for 6 to 8 hours.
-
Stir well before serving. Top servings with basil leaves.
For easy cleanup:
Line your slow cooker with a disposable slow cooker liner. Add ingredients as directed in recipe. Once your dish is finished cooking, spoon the food out of your slow cooker. Once the food is out of your slow cooker liner, simply dispose of the liner. Do not lift or transport liner with food inside.