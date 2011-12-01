Beef and Carrot Ragu

Sounded yummy but turned out not so. Slow cooker renders the garlic bitter rather than sweet. I cooked twice as long as recipe suggested to get carrots soft but garlic never effectively broke down. Eventually put it in pot on stove, fished out as much of the garlic as I could, added potatoes and sauteed onions as well as a bay leaf to try to salvage. My husband still refuses to eat it but I can manage to eat but without much joy.

Rating: Unrated

This recipe has potential but a few things need to be changed. I used a Marsala wine that I love for cooking but the flavor was a bit much in this recipe. Next time, I will consider using beef broth with a touch of Marsala. I think water would be a bit bland. Also, I have yet to find a slow cooker recipe that isn't too thin to serve over pasta and this recipe is no different. When it was done, the beef was terrifically tender but the sauce was watery. I removed the meat and placed the remaining sauce in a large pot and cooked it down for about 45 minutes, stirring frequently until it thickened. Once the meat was added back to the sauce, it was much better as a pasta topping. I will definitely make this again with the changes I mentioned. It wasn't bad as is but I'm sure it will be much better next time.