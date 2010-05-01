Beef and Bean Stir-Fry

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

20 mins
4
  • In 12-inch skillet with flared sides or a large wok heat 1 tablespoon of the oil over medium-high heat. Cook and stir beef, garlic, and ginger until beef is browned, about 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from skillet. Heat remaining oil. Add carrots and broccoli; cook and stir 3 minutes. Add green onions; cook 1 minute more.

  • Add orange juice concentrate, soy sauce, and crushed red pepper; toss to coat. Add cooked beef and beans; cook until heated through. Makes 4 servings.

470 calories; fat 28g; cholesterol 76mg; saturated fat 9g; carbohydrates 30g; mono fat 13g; poly fat 3g; insoluble fiber 8g; sugars 10g; protein 31g; vitamin a 56.4IU; vitamin c 0.8mg; thiamin 0.3mg; riboflavin 0.3mg; niacin equivalents 5.3mg; vitamin b6 0.7mg; folate 92.7mcg; vitamin b12 3.2mcg; sodium 557mg; potassium 966mg; calcium 101mg; iron 4mg.
