Beef and Baby Spuds with Tomato-Olive Ragout
Dig in to delicious steak and potatoes tonight! The best part of this flavorful, savory dish is that it's ready in under 30 minutes!
Ingredients
Directions
Cook potatoes, covered with vented plastic wrap, in a microwave-safe bowl for 5 minutes, stirring once.Advertisement
Meanwhile, season steaks with salt and pepper. Heat a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat; add 1 teaspoon of the oil. Add steaks; cook 3 to 4 minutes per side. Transfer to a platter; cover to keep warm. For sauce, in the same skillet cook tomatoes and garlic in 1 teaspoon of the oil until softened. Stir in olives and oregano; cook for 3 minutes more.
In a separate nonstick skillet cook potatoes in 2 teaspoons hot oil over medium-high heat for 4 minutes. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve steaks and potatoes with sauce.