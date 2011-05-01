Beef and Baby Spuds with Tomato-Olive Ragout

Rating: 4.33 stars
21 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 13
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 21 Ratings

Dig in to delicious steak and potatoes tonight! The best part of this flavorful, savory dish is that it's ready in under 30 minutes!

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook potatoes, covered with vented plastic wrap, in a microwave-safe bowl for 5 minutes, stirring once.

  • Meanwhile, season steaks with salt and pepper. Heat a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat; add 1 teaspoon of the oil. Add steaks; cook 3 to 4 minutes per side. Transfer to a platter; cover to keep warm. For sauce, in the same skillet cook tomatoes and garlic in 1 teaspoon of the oil until softened. Stir in olives and oregano; cook for 3 minutes more.

  • In a separate nonstick skillet cook potatoes in 2 teaspoons hot oil over medium-high heat for 4 minutes. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve steaks and potatoes with sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
409 calories; 23 g total fat; 7 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 12 g monounsaturated fat; 53 mg cholesterol; 643 mg sodium. 993 mg potassium; 24 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 26 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 486 IU vitamin a; 30 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 8 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 40 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 71 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews

