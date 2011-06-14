Ancho-Beef Stew

Rating: 3.58 stars
12 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 12 Ratings

This hearty beef stew recipe is great for warming up on a cold night. Ancho chile peppers add a burst of fire to this stew that also has a healthy helping of veggies.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Trim fat from meat. Cut meat into 1-inch pieces. Sprinkle meat with ancho chile pepper, tossing to coat all sides. In a large skillet heat oil over medium-high heat. Brown meat, half at a time, in hot oil. Drain off fat.

  • In a 3-1/2- or 4-quart slow cooker combine frozen stew vegetables and frozen corn. Top with meat. Pour salsa and the water over mixture in cooker.

  • Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 8 to 9 hours or on high-heat setting for 4 to 4-1/2 hours. If desired, serve with corn bread.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
302 calories; 9 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 50 mg cholesterol; 842 mg sodium. 28 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 30 g protein;

Reviews

