Ancho-Beef Stew
This hearty beef stew recipe is great for warming up on a cold night. Ancho chile peppers add a burst of fire to this stew that also has a healthy helping of veggies.
Ingredients
Directions
Trim fat from meat. Cut meat into 1-inch pieces. Sprinkle meat with ancho chile pepper, tossing to coat all sides. In a large skillet heat oil over medium-high heat. Brown meat, half at a time, in hot oil. Drain off fat.
In a 3-1/2- or 4-quart slow cooker combine frozen stew vegetables and frozen corn. Top with meat. Pour salsa and the water over mixture in cooker.
Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 8 to 9 hours or on high-heat setting for 4 to 4-1/2 hours. If desired, serve with corn bread.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
302 calories; 9 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 50 mg cholesterol; 842 mg sodium. 28 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 30 g protein;