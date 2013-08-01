Beef Nachos with Blender Salsa
There's nothing better than beef nachos for your next Mexican fiesta! Since the homemade blender salsa comes together in a flash, you can have this hearty beef and bean dish on your table in less than 30 minutes.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Preheat broiler. In a large skillet cook ground beef over medium heat until browned, breaking up any large pieces of meat. Drain fat. Stir in kidney beans, salt, and pepper. Heat through. Remove from heat; cover and set aside.Advertisement
-
Meanwhile, set aside 2 tablespoons green onion and 2 tablespoons cilantro. In a blender combine remaining green onions, tomatoes, cilantro, chili powder, garlic powder, and cumin. Blend until smooth. Set aside.
-
On a baking sheet arrange chips in a single layer. Sprinkle with cheese. Broil 5 to 6 inches from heat for 2 to 3 minutes or until cheese is melted. Top with ground beef mixture and about half the salsa. Broil for 2 to 3 minutes or until heated through.
-
To serve, top with reserved onion and cilantro.
To Store:
Transfer leftover salsa to an airtight container; cover. Store in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.