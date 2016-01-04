Beef Bone Broth
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 450°F. Place soup bones in a large shallow roasting pan. Roast about 45 minutes or until browned, turning once.Advertisement
Place soup bones in a 10- to 12-quart stockpot. Pour the 1 cup water into the roasting pan and scrape up browned bits; add water mixture to pot. Add the remaining ingredients. Bring to boiling; reduce heat to low. Gently simmer, covered, 8 to 12 hours. (For a gentle simmer, you should see tiny bubbles coming to the surface. You will want to monitor cooking so it does not boil. Gentle cooking helps to draw out and develop the flavor of the broth.) Remove soup bones from broth.
Scoop out as many vegetables as you can with a slotted spoon. Strain broth through 4 layers of 100-percent-cotton cheesecloth placed in a colander. Discard vegetables and seasonings.
If using the broth while hot, skim fat. Or chill broth in a bowl at least 6 hours; lift off fat with a spoon. Place broth in airtight containers. Cover and chill up to 3 days or freeze up to 6 months.
If desired, when bones are cool enough to handle, remove meat. Chop meat; discard bones. Place meat in airtight containers. Cover and chill up to 3 days or freeze up to 3 months.
Slow Cooker Directions
Prepare as directed, except reduce all ingredients by half. Roast bones as directed in Step 1. Pour the 1 cup water into the roasting pan and scrape up browned bits. In a 6-quart slow cooker combine the water mixture and remaining ingredients. Cover and cook on low 10 to 12 hours. Remove soup bones from broth. Continue as directed in Step 3. Makes about 9 cups.Per 1 cup: 32 cal., 1 g fat (0 g sat. fat), 10 mg chol., 151 mg sodium, 1 g carb., 0 g fiber, 4 g pro.Nutrition analysis per serving: 32 calories, 4 g protein, 1 g carbohydrate, 1 g total fat (0 g sat. fat), 10 mg cholesterol, 0 g fiber, 0 g total sugar, 13% Vitamin A, 3% Vitamin C, 151 mg sodium, 2% calcium, 4% iron
Pressure Cooker Directions
Prepare as directed, except reduce all ingredients by half. Roast bones as directed. Pour 1/2 cup water into the roasting pan and scrape up browned bits. In a 6-quart stovetop or electric pressure cooker combine the water mixture and remaining ingredients. Lock lid in place. Set electric cookers on high pressure to cook for 1 1/2 hours. For stovetop cookers, bring up to pressure over medium-high heat according to manufacturer's directions; reduce heat enough to maintain steady (but not excessive) pressure according to manufacturer's directions. Cook for 1 1/2 hours. Remove from heat. For electric and stovetop models, let stand to release pressure naturally for at least 15 minutes or according to manufacturer's directions. If necessary, carefully open steam vent to release any remaining pressure. Open lid carefully. Continue as directed in recipe. Makes about 10 cups.Nutrition analysis per serving: 29 calories, 4 g protein, 1 g carbohydrate, 1 g total fat (0 g sat. fat), 9 mg cholesterol, 0 g fiber, 0 g total sugar, 12% Vitamin A, 3% Vitamin C, 136 mg sodium, 2% calcium, 3% ironPer 1 cup: 29 cal., 1 g fat (0 g sat. fat), 9 mg chol., 136 mg sodium, 1 g carb., 0 g fiber, 4 g pro.
The Bones:
Look for soup bones at your meat counter. Neck bones, back bones, and marrow bones are good choices. Ask your butcher to cut the marrow bones into 2 to 3 inch lengths; this helps expose more of the marrow. You also can save bones from pot roasts and steaks to use for stock. Simply store them in an airtight container in the freezer until you are ready to use them. Be super thrifty and save your bones from prepared broth. They can be reused for another batch of broth. The broth won't have as much flavor in the second round, but will still make good broth.