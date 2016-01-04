Beef Bone Broth

Advertisement

If using the broth while hot, skim fat. Or chill broth in a bowl at least 6 hours; lift off fat with a spoon. Place broth in airtight containers. Cover and chill up to 3 days or freeze up to 6 months.

Place soup bones in a 10- to 12-quart stockpot. Pour the 1 cup water into the roasting pan and scrape up browned bits; add water mixture to pot. Add the remaining ingredients. Bring to boiling; reduce heat to low. Gently simmer, covered, 8 to 12 hours. (For a gentle simmer, you should see tiny bubbles coming to the surface. You will want to monitor cooking so it does not boil. Gentle cooking helps to draw out and develop the flavor of the broth.) Remove soup bones from broth.

Slow Cooker Directions Prepare as directed, except reduce all ingredients by half. Roast bones as directed in Step 1. Pour the 1 cup water into the roasting pan and scrape up browned bits. In a 6-quart slow cooker combine the water mixture and remaining ingredients. Cover and cook on low 10 to 12 hours. Remove soup bones from broth. Continue as directed in Step 3. Makes about 9 cups. Nutrition analysis per serving: 32 calories, 4 g protein, 1 g carbohydrate, 1 g total fat (0 g sat. fat), 10 mg cholesterol, 0 g fiber, 0 g total sugar, 13% Vitamin A, 3% Vitamin C, 151 mg sodium, 2% calcium, 4% iron

Pressure Cooker Directions Prepare as directed, except reduce all ingredients by half. Roast bones as directed. Pour 1/2 cup water into the roasting pan and scrape up browned bits. In a 6-quart stovetop or electric pressure cooker combine the water mixture and remaining ingredients. Lock lid in place. Set electric cookers on high pressure to cook for 1 1/2 hours. For stovetop cookers, bring up to pressure over medium-high heat according to manufacturer's directions; reduce heat enough to maintain steady (but not excessive) pressure according to manufacturer's directions. Cook for 1 1/2 hours. Remove from heat. For electric and stovetop models, let stand to release pressure naturally for at least 15 minutes or according to manufacturer's directions. If necessary, carefully open steam vent to release any remaining pressure. Open lid carefully. Continue as directed in recipe. Makes about 10 cups. Nutrition analysis per serving: 29 calories, 4 g protein, 1 g carbohydrate, 1 g total fat (0 g sat. fat), 9 mg cholesterol, 0 g fiber, 0 g total sugar, 12% Vitamin A, 3% Vitamin C, 136 mg sodium, 2% calcium, 3% iron