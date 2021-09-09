Beef Birria

'The most traditional version of this stew is made from goat," Mely says. "These days, beef is more common since it's more accessible." That's what you'll find here so you can easily try it out for yourself at home.

By Mely Martinez
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Carson Downing

hands-on:
45 mins
total:
8 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
8
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place beef in a large greased baking dish; season with kosher salt and ground black pepper.

  • Preheat a large skillet or comal over medium-high. Slice open the anchos and guajillos; seed and devein. Slightly toast 30 to 40 seconds on each side, being careful not to burn them (burned chiles make the dish taste bitter). Place chiles in a bowl; add enough hot water to cover. Soak 20 minutes; drain.

  • Meanwhile, place tomatoes, onion slices, and garlic in the skillet over medium to roast, turning occasionally for an even roast, about 8 minutes (see tip, p. 88). (Remove garlic promptly as it browns. If it burns, it will be bitter.)

  • Briefly toast the whole cloves, cumin seeds, and peppercorns in the skillet, about 30 seconds.

  • In a blender combine toasted chiles; roasted tomatoes, onion, and garlic; toasted spices; vinegar; oregano; cinnamon; ginger (if using); marjoram; and 1 tsp. kosher salt. Cover and blend until smooth, adding a few tablespoons of water as needed to mix thoroughly.

  • Pour sauce over the beef. Cover with foil; refrigerate 4 hours or overnight.

  • Preheat oven to 350ºF. Bake beef, covered, 4 hours or until fork-tender. Shred and serve in bowls with broth; garnish with chopped onion and oregano. Serve with tortillas, lime wedges, and salsa. Serves 8.

Tips

You can make this in the slow cooker: Prepare as directed through Step 6, then cook on low 6 to 8 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
386 calories; fat 13g; cholesterol 143mg; saturated fat 3g; carbohydrates 25g; mono fat 7g; poly fat 1g; trans fatty acid 1g; insoluble fiber 6g; sugars 3g; protein 44g; vitamin a 2543.8IU; vitamin c 15.9mg; thiamin 0.3mg; riboflavin 0.6mg; niacin equivalents 11mg; vitamin b6 1.3mg; folate 32.7mcg; vitamin b12 5.7mcg; sodium 316mg; potassium 1188mg; calcium 146mg; iron 7.6mg.
