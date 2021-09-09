Beef Birria
'The most traditional version of this stew is made from goat," Mely says. "These days, beef is more common since it's more accessible." That's what you'll find here so you can easily try it out for yourself at home.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Carson Downing
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
You can make this in the slow cooker: Prepare as directed through Step 6, then cook on low 6 to 8 hours.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
386 calories; fat 13g; cholesterol 143mg; saturated fat 3g; carbohydrates 25g; mono fat 7g; poly fat 1g; trans fatty acid 1g; insoluble fiber 6g; sugars 3g; protein 44g; vitamin a 2543.8IU; vitamin c 15.9mg; thiamin 0.3mg; riboflavin 0.6mg; niacin equivalents 11mg; vitamin b6 1.3mg; folate 32.7mcg; vitamin b12 5.7mcg; sodium 316mg; potassium 1188mg; calcium 146mg; iron 7.6mg.