Beef Birria Tacos

Toast dried peppers in large skillet over medium-high heat until fragrant. Transfer peppers to a medium bowl and add enough hot water to cover. Let soak 20 minutes. Meanwhile, season meat with salt and pepper and sear in hot oil in the same skillet over medium-high heat until brown on all sides. Set meat in a 3 qt baking dish. In the same pan, sear tomatoes, onion, and garlic until just softened. Transfer to a blender, wipe skillet clean. Toast peppercorns, cumin seeds, cloves, and cinnamon over medium heat until fragrant, about 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to the blender with the tomato mixture. Add softened peppers (discarding liquid), vinegar, oregano, and marjoram. Blend until smooth.