Beef Birria Tacos
If you've tasted birria tacos, you likely want to know how to make birria tacos at home. Well, you're in luck. Here you'll find exactly that. Our recipe calls for beef instead of the more traditional goat as that's what's more common in the U.S. Either way this birria tacos recipe is crazy delicious!
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Read the full recipe after the video.
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
382 calories; total fat 15g; saturated fat 6g; polyunsaturated fat 3g; monounsaturated fat 2g; cholesterol 60mg; sodium 648mg; potassium 725mg; carbohydrates 32g; fiber 5g; sugar 3g; protein 31g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 1076IU; vitamin c 11mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 7mg; vitamin b6 1mg; folate 22mcg; vitamin b12 3mcg; calcium 84mg; iron 4mg.