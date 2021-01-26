Beef Birria Tacos

Rating: Unrated

If you've tasted birria tacos, you likely want to know how to make birria tacos at home. Well, you're in luck. Here you'll find exactly that. Our recipe calls for beef instead of the more traditional goat as that's what's more common in the U.S. Either way this birria tacos recipe is crazy delicious!

By Sammy Mila
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

prep:
1 hr
marinate:
4 hrs to 1 day
pressure-cook:
45 mins
Servings:
12
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Toast dried peppers in large skillet over medium-high heat until fragrant. Transfer peppers to a medium bowl and add enough hot water to cover. Let soak 20 minutes. Meanwhile, season meat with salt and pepper and sear in hot oil in the same skillet over medium-high heat until brown on all sides. Set meat in a 3 qt baking dish. In the same pan, sear tomatoes, onion, and garlic until just softened. Transfer to a blender, wipe skillet clean. Toast peppercorns, cumin seeds, cloves, and cinnamon over medium heat until fragrant, about 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to the blender with the tomato mixture. Add softened peppers (discarding liquid), vinegar, oregano, and marjoram. Blend until smooth.

    Advertisement

  • Pour pepper mixture over beef, tossing to coat. Cover and let marinate at least 4 hours or overnight.

  • Add 1 cup beef broth, beef, and marinade to pressure cooker . Cover and cook on high pressure for 45 minutes with 10 minute natural release.

  • Remove beef from pot and shred (discarding bones, if any). Season to taste with additional salt and black pepper. Cover and set aside. Strain liquid into a medium saucepan, discarding solids. Add remaining beef broth (should have about 6 cups total soup), season to taste with salt and pepper. Cover to keep warm.

  • When ready to make tacos, dip tortillas in the warm broth and place in hot skillet. Add 2 Tbsp shredded cheese on the tortillas. Once cheese is melted, top with about ¼ cup shredded beef. Fold tortillas in half and continue to cook until crisp on both sides. Serve tacos with broth, pico de gallo, onions, lime wedges, and cilantro.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
382 calories; total fat 15g; saturated fat 6g; polyunsaturated fat 3g; monounsaturated fat 2g; cholesterol 60mg; sodium 648mg; potassium 725mg; carbohydrates 32g; fiber 5g; sugar 3g; protein 31g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 1076IU; vitamin c 11mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 7mg; vitamin b6 1mg; folate 22mcg; vitamin b12 3mcg; calcium 84mg; iron 4mg.
Advertisement

Reviews

© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 03/21/2021