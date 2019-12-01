Beef and Broccoli

Rating: Unrated

Flank and bottom round steaks are inexpensive cuts that become deliciously tender in the slow cooker. They're great from a pressure cooker, too!

By Jill Moberly
Ingredients

Directions

Slow Cooker:

  • Place onion and meat in a 3 1/2- to 4-qt. slow cooker. In a small bowl combine broth, soy sauce, hoisin, brown sugar, vinegar, ginger, and garlic; pour over meat mixture. Cover; cook on low 8 to 10 hours. Remove meat, reserving onion and cooking liquid in cooker. Cover meat to keep warm. In a small bowl combine 3 Tbsp. water and the cornstarch. Turn heat setting to high. Stir into cooking liquid. Add broccoli. Cover; cook about 15 minutes more or until cooking liquid is thickened and bubbly and broccoli is crisp-tender. Slice meat thinly across the grain. Stir into broccoli mixture. If desired, top with sesame seeds. Serve over rice noodles or rice. Serves 6.

Pressure Cooker:

  • Place onion and meat in a 6-qt. electric pressure cooker. In a small bowl combine broth, soy sauce, hoisin, brown sugar, vinegar, ginger, and garlic; pour over meat mixture. Lock lid. Set on high pressure. Cook 15 minutes. Immediately release pressure. Remove meat; cover to keep warm. In a small bowl combine 3 Tbsp. water and the cornstarch. Stir into cooking liquid in cooker. Add broccoli. Using the saute setting, cook and stir until cooking liquid is thickened and bubbly and broccoli is crisp-tender. Slice meat thinly across the grain. Stir into broccoli mixture. If desired, top with sesame seeds. Serve over rice noodles or rice. Serves 6.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
273 calories; 8 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 43 mg cholesterol; 843 mg sodium. 1400 mg potassium; 23 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 11 g sugar; 28 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 496 IU vitamin a; 49 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 7 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 62 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 65 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews

