Beef and Broccoli

Place onion and meat in a 3 1/2- to 4-qt. slow cooker. In a small bowl combine broth, soy sauce, hoisin, brown sugar, vinegar, ginger, and garlic; pour over meat mixture. Cover; cook on low 8 to 10 hours. Remove meat, reserving onion and cooking liquid in cooker. Cover meat to keep warm. In a small bowl combine 3 Tbsp. water and the cornstarch. Turn heat setting to high. Stir into cooking liquid. Add broccoli. Cover; cook about 15 minutes more or until cooking liquid is thickened and bubbly and broccoli is crisp-tender. Slice meat thinly across the grain. Stir into broccoli mixture. If desired, top with sesame seeds. Serve over rice noodles or rice. Serves 6.