Beef and Barley Soup

This soup may seem simple, but it doesn't skimp on flavor. This yummy make-ahead soup recipe can be frozen for up to 3 months, so you'll always have a tasty dinner at the ready.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

To serve (each portion)

Directions

  • In a large Dutch cook ground beef, half at a time, over medium-high heat until browned. Drain well. Return all meat to Dutch oven; stir in the dried basil, pepper, and salt. Let cool.

  • Divide cooled meat, tomatoes, carrots, and barley among three 1-gallon resealable plastic freezer bags. Squeeze air from bags, seal, and freeze up to 3 months.

To serve

  • In a 4- to 5-quart Dutch oven bring broth to boiling; add frozen ingredients. Return to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, about 30 minutes or until barley and carrots are tender. If desired, top servings with fresh basil.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
316 calories; 11 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 72 mg cholesterol; 1080 mg sodium. 701 mg potassium; 27 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 7 g sugar; 28 g protein; 1 g trans fatty acid; 5568 IU vitamin a; 12 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 6 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 23 mcg folate; 2 mcg vitamin b12; 54 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews

