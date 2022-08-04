Beatty's Chocolate Cake

For cake, preheat oven to 350°F. Butter two 8-inch round cake pans. Line with parchment paper, then butter and flour pans.

Sift the flour, granulated sugar, cocoa, baking soda, baking powder, and salt into the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with a paddle attachment and mix on low speed until combined. In another bowl, combine the buttermilk, oil, eggs, and 1 tsp. vanilla. With the mixer on low speed, slowly add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients.

With the mixer still on low, add the coffee and stir just to combine, scraping bottom of the bowl with a rubber spatula. Pour batter into the prepared pans and bake for 35 to 40 minutes, until a cake tester comes out clean. Cool in the pans for 30 minutes, then turn them out onto a cooling rack and cool completely.

For frosting, chop the chocolate and place it in a heatproof bowl set over a pan of simmering water. Stir until just melted and set aside until cooled to room temperature.

In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the butter on medium-high speed until light yellow and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add the egg yolk and 1 tsp. vanilla and continue beating for 3 minutes. Turn the mixer to low, gradually add the confectioners' sugar, then beat at medium speed, scraping down the bowl as necessary, until smooth and creamy. Dissolve the coffee powder in 2 tsp. of the hottest tap water. On low speed, add the chocolate and coffee to the butter mixture and mix until blended. Don't whip! Spread immediately on cooled cake.