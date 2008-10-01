Vegetable Casserole
For a savory, slow cooker vegetable casserole recipe, try this combination of beans, polenta, radicchio, and spinach.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Rinse and drain beans. In large bowl combine beans, 2 tablespoons of pesto, onion, garlic, and Italian seasoning.
-
In 4- to 5-quart slow cooker layer half of bean mixture, half of polenta, and half of cheese. Add remaining beans and polenta. Cover; cook on low heat setting 4 to 6 hours or on high heat setting 2 to 2-1/2 hours. Add tomato, remaining cheese, spinach, and radicchio. Combine remaining pesto and 1 tablespoon water. Drizzle pesto mixture on casserole. Let stand, uncovered, 5 minutes. Makes 8 servings.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
360 calories; 12 g total fat; 6 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 26 mg cholesterol; 926 mg sodium. 292 mg potassium; 46 g carbohydrates; 10 g fiber; 8 g sugar; 21 g protein; 1215 IU vitamin a; 9 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 77 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 363 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;