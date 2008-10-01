Vegetable Casserole

Rating: 5 stars

We loved this recipe. It was tasty and yet so healthy. The only changes I made were the cooking method and cheese reduction. My slow cooker stopped working, so I layered the dish as stated in a covered deep skillet and cooked it low and slow on the stove top for 25 minutes. In an effort to reduce calories, I used only 1 cup of cheese instead of the recommended 2 cups. Everyone who ate it said it was perfect and any more cheese would have been too much. With my changes, this recipe is a keeper!