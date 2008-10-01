Vegetable Casserole

Rating: 3.91 stars
75 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 37
  • 4 star values: 17
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 7
  • 1 star values: 8

For a savory, slow cooker vegetable casserole recipe, try this combination of beans, polenta, radicchio, and spinach.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Rinse and drain beans. In large bowl combine beans, 2 tablespoons of pesto, onion, garlic, and Italian seasoning.

  • In 4- to 5-quart slow cooker layer half of bean mixture, half of polenta, and half of cheese. Add remaining beans and polenta. Cover; cook on low heat setting 4 to 6 hours or on high heat setting 2 to 2-1/2 hours. Add tomato, remaining cheese, spinach, and radicchio. Combine remaining pesto and 1 tablespoon water. Drizzle pesto mixture on casserole. Let stand, uncovered, 5 minutes. Makes 8 servings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
360 calories; 12 g total fat; 6 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 26 mg cholesterol; 926 mg sodium. 292 mg potassium; 46 g carbohydrates; 10 g fiber; 8 g sugar; 21 g protein; 1215 IU vitamin a; 9 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 77 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 363 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews (4)

MS10934112
Rating: 5 stars
07/26/2018
We loved this recipe. It was tasty and yet so healthy. The only changes I made were the cooking method and cheese reduction. My slow cooker stopped working, so I layered the dish as stated in a covered deep skillet and cooked it low and slow on the stove top for 25 minutes. In an effort to reduce calories, I used only 1 cup of cheese instead of the recommended 2 cups. Everyone who ate it said it was perfect and any more cheese would have been too much. With my changes, this recipe is a keeper!
igleranna
Rating: 5 stars
10/17/2017
Hearty recipe! Used Italian seasoned polenta and tasted great.
Megan Tracy Gaines
Rating: Unrated
09/13/2016
Suggestions for polenta substitute?
Ann Tedrow
Rating: Unrated
09/08/2016
A reliable big hit recipe!
