Skillet White Beans
This easy recipe combines many of the flavors you love in summer bean dishes, including tomatoes, maple syrup, and brown sugar. But there's a twist: The white beans are joined by garbanzo beans and butter beans for extra richness and texture.
Ingredients
Directions
In a 12-inch skillet cook onion in hot butter over medium heat about 15 minutes or until very tender and browned, stirring occasionally. Stir in maple syrup, vinegar, brown sugar, 2 tablespoons sage, tomato paste, salt, and pepper. Add beans; stir to coat.Advertisement
Cover and cook over medium heat for 10 to 15 minutes or until heated through, stirring occasionally. Transfer to a serving bowl. Top with sour cream. If desired, top with tomatoes and sage leaves.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
246 calories; 7 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 21 mg cholesterol; 570 mg sodium. 388 mg potassium; 43 g carbohydrates; 9 g fiber; 15 g sugar; 10 g protein; 437 IU vitamin a; 5 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 32 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 61 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;