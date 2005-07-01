Skillet White Beans

Rating: 3.79 stars
28 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 12
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 2

This easy recipe combines many of the flavors you love in summer bean dishes, including tomatoes, maple syrup, and brown sugar. But there's a twist: The white beans are joined by garbanzo beans and butter beans for extra richness and texture.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a 12-inch skillet cook onion in hot butter over medium heat about 15 minutes or until very tender and browned, stirring occasionally. Stir in maple syrup, vinegar, brown sugar, 2 tablespoons sage, tomato paste, salt, and pepper. Add beans; stir to coat.

    Advertisement

  • Cover and cook over medium heat for 10 to 15 minutes or until heated through, stirring occasionally. Transfer to a serving bowl. Top with sour cream. If desired, top with tomatoes and sage leaves.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
246 calories; 7 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 21 mg cholesterol; 570 mg sodium. 388 mg potassium; 43 g carbohydrates; 9 g fiber; 15 g sugar; 10 g protein; 437 IU vitamin a; 5 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 32 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 61 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

28 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 12
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 2
cneuhaus5
Rating: 5 stars
07/06/2016
5 stars, I'd rate it 6 if I could, FANTASTIC, addicting, and a new favorite for me!  Really easy to make, vinegar & maple syrup balance & mix w/other flavors wonderfully!  Not saucy like a typical baked beans, more like a delicious coating.  Was low on some ingredients, so used a combo of white & normal balsamic + lemon juice, 1 can each of listed beans + 1 can each cannelini & great Northern.
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019