Make-Ahead Black Bean Lasagna

Cheesy and rich-tasting, this vegetarian casserole recipe will please calorie watchers. To spice it up even more, use chunky chili-tomato sauce. Make-ahead and freezer-friendly, it's the ideal dish to have ready to serve with little notice.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

prep:
45 mins
bake:
40 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
8
Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook noodles according to package directions; drain. Mash one can of the beans; set aside.

  • Lightly coat a large skillet with cooking spray; add onion, green sweet pepper, and garlic. Cook and stir over medium heat until tender but not brown. Add mashed beans, unmashed beans, tomato sauce, and snipped cilantro; heat through.

  • In a large bowl combine cottage cheese, cream cheese, and sour cream; set aside. Spray a 13x9x2-inch baking dish or 3-quart rectangular casserole with nonstick coating. Arrange three of the noodles in the dish. Top with one-third of the bean mixture. Spread with one-third of the cheese mixture. Repeat layers twice, ending with bean mixture. Reserve the remaining cheese mixture.

  • Bake, covered, in a 350 degree F oven for 40 to 45 minutes or until heated through. Dollop with reserved cheese mixture. Let stand for 10 minutes. Garnish with tomato slices and cilantro, if desired. Makes 8 servings.

Tips

Refrigerate unbaked casserole, covered, up to 1 day, and bake as directed. Or, freeze up to 1 month; thaw frozen casserole in refrigerator overnight, and bake for 40 to 45 minutes or until heated through.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
340 calories; fat 8g; cholesterol 25mg; saturated fat 5g; carbohydrates 49g; insoluble fiber 8g; protein 21g; vitamin a 216.3RE; vitamin c 18.3mg; sodium 589mg; iron 3.8mg.
