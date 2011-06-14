Bean-and-Rice-Stuffed Peppers

Rating: 4.3 stars
37 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 24
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 3

With only five ingredients, these hearty stuffed peppers assemble in a snap. Team them with corn bread or whole wheat rolls and dinner's done!

Ingredients

Directions

  • Remove tops, membranes, and seeds from peppers. In a medium bowl, stir together chili beans with chili gravy, rice, and 1/2 cup of the cheese; spoon into peppers. Pour tomato sauce into the bottom of a 5- or 6-quart slow cooker. Place peppers, filled sides up, in slow cooker.

  • Cover; cook on low-heat setting for 6 to 6 1/2 hours or on high-heat setting for 3 to 3 1/2 hours.

  • Transfer peppers to serving plate. Spoon tomato sauce over peppers. Sprinkle with remaining cheese.

For Easy Cleanup:

Line your slow cooker with a disposable slow cooker liner. Add ingredients as directed in recipe. Once your dish is finished cooking, remove food from your slow cooker and simply dispose of the liner. Do not lift or transport the disposable liner with food inside.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
332 calories; 12 g total fat; 5 g saturated fat; 25 mg cholesterol; 918 mg sodium. 42 g carbohydrates; 10 g fiber; 16 g protein;

Reviews (1)

cneuhaus5
Rating: 5 stars
05/28/2014
5 stars with easy tweaks, this is so rich & easy you'll never miss the meat! Instead of large can tomato sauce, I use 1 8 oz can tomato sauce & 1 6 oz can tomato paste for an extra rich & thick sauce. I also add 1 teaspoon chili powder, 1/2 teaspoon salt & some pepper to filling. We LOVE these!
