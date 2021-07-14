Beans and Pasta Sauté

Rating: Unrated

You're only a handful of ingredients and 35 minutes away from diving into a bowl if this delicious vegetarian pasta.

By Colleen Weeden
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Carson Downing

Recipe Summary

total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
6 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In 4-qt. Dutch oven combine beans and enough water to cover beans by 2 inches. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, 15 minutes. Stir in pasta. Simmer, uncovered, 8 minutes more or until beans and pasta are tender; drain.

  • Meanwhile, in a 12-inch skillet heat oil over medium-high. Add garlic; cook and stir 30 seconds. Add broccoli rabe; cook 5 minutes, turning to brown evenly. Add 1/4 cup water. Cook, covered, 5 to 8 minutes or until broccoli is crisp-tender, turning occasionally.

  • Stir in bean mixture; cook, uncovered, 2 minutes. Stir in walnuts, lemon juice, oregano, salt, and pepper; heat through. Top with cheese. Serve with lemon wedges and, if desired, drizzle with additional oil.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
484 calories; fat 24g; cholesterol 9mg; saturated fat 4g; carbohydrates 52g; mono fat 10g; poly fat 8g; insoluble fiber 12g; sugars 2g; protein 19g; vitamin a 785.2IU; vitamin c 36.4mg; thiamin 0.5mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 2.5mg; vitamin b6 0.4mg; folate 232.4mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 505mg; potassium 570mg; calcium 270mg; iron 4.4mg.
