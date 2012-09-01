Beans and Greens with Corn Bread Croutons

With protein-packed beans, healthy greens, and delicious croutons, this meal is well-rounded and a winning combo.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. For croutons, cut corn bread into 1-inch cubes (about 4-1/2 cups). Place cubes in a 15x10x1-inch baking pan; lightly coat with cooking spray. Bake about 10 minutes or until crisp and golden. Remove from oven; sprinkle with the 2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese.

  • In a 12-inch skillet heat 1 tablespoon of the oil over medium heat. Add onion; cook for 4 to 5 minutes until tender. Stir in 2 tablespoons of the vinegar. Add beans; heat through. Transfer to a bowl; cover to keep warm.

  • Add remaining oil to skillet. Add greens; cook and stir, in batches if necessary, just until wilted. Sprinkle with salt and black pepper; drizzle with the remaining vinegar. To serve, top greens with beans and croutons. If desired, top with additional Parmesan cheese and sprinkle with crushed red pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
490 calories; 19 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 4 g polyunsaturated fat; 9 g monounsaturated fat; 36 mg cholesterol; 827 mg sodium. 763 mg potassium; 67 g carbohydrates; 15 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 17 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 14966 IU vitamin a; 81 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 1 mg riboflavin; 4 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 452 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 616 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;

