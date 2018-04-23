Bean, Corn, and Tomato Salad

Rating: 4.33 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 3 Ratings

Summer tastes like this toss-together bean and herb salad. Juicy tomatoes and naturally sweet corn perk up the visual (and taste bud) appeal.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • For salad: Remove husks from corn. Scrub with a stiff brush to remove silks; rinse. Cut kernels from cobs; place in a serving bowl. Add tomatoes, chickpeas, edamame, and red onion.

    Advertisement

  • For dressing: In a screw-top jar combine oil, vinegar, honey, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper. Cover; shake well. Pour dressing over salad; toss. Top with mint and basil.

Tips

Refrigerate the salad and dressing separately in airtight containers up to 24 hours. Add dressing and herbs just before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
86 calories; 4 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 64 mg sodium. 231 mg potassium; 10 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 3 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 517 IU vitamin a; 98 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 62 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 24 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 06/15/2020