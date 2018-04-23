Bean, Corn, and Tomato Salad
Summer tastes like this toss-together bean and herb salad. Juicy tomatoes and naturally sweet corn perk up the visual (and taste bud) appeal.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Refrigerate the salad and dressing separately in airtight containers up to 24 hours. Add dressing and herbs just before serving.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
86 calories; 4 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 64 mg sodium. 231 mg potassium; 10 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 3 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 517 IU vitamin a; 98 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 62 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 24 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;