BBQ Onion-Cheddar Pork Burgers
Our BBQ Onion-Cheddar Pork Burger is an instant summer classic. The melty cheese in the center of the ground pork burger is perfectly complimented by the flavors from the garlic, pepper and onion, making this your new favorite go-to burger.
Ingredients
Directions
In a large bowl combine Worcestershire sauce, salt, and pepper. Add pork; mix well. Shape meat mixture into twelve 4-inch-diameter patties. Sprinkle 1/3 cup of the cheese on each of six patties. Top with the remaining patties; press edges to seal. Cover and chill for at least 1 hour.Advertisement
For onion sauce, in a large skillet cook onion and garlic in hot oil over medium heat about 10 minutes or until golden. Add chili powder; cook and stir for 1 minute. Stir in ketchup, brown sugar, vinegar, soy sauce, and mustard. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, for 2 minutes. Cool to room temperature.
For a charcoal grill, grill patties on the rack of an uncovered grill directly over medium coals for 14 to 18 minutes or until done (160°F), turning once halfway through grilling. (For a gas grill, preheat grill. Reduce heat to medium. Place patties on grill rack over heat. Cover; grill as directed.)
Serve burgers in buns topped with onion sauce.
Make-Ahead Directions:
Prepare the onion sauce as directed. Cool sauce and transfer to an airtight container. Cover and chill for up to 2 weeks. Bring to room temperature before serving.