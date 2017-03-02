Barbecue Jackfruit Sandwiches

Rating: 4.14 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 7 Ratings

Finally! Vegetarians can enjoy the barbecue, too. Shredded jackfruit is a spot-on substitute for pulled pork.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, sprinkle jackfruit with barbecue seasoning; toss to coat.

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Brown the jackfruit for 2 to 3 minutes. Add barbecue sauce and broth. Bring to boil. Reduce heat, simmer, covered, about 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.

  • Serve with your favorite buns and toppings such as coleslaw and/or red onions.

Jackfruit

A young, unripe jackfruit will be green in color, firm, and will have little to no smell. As the jackfruit ripens, it will start to soften and smell similar to bananas. We can ONLY use a young, unripe jackfruit in this recipe because a ripe one will lose it's stringy texture and will start to sweeten.

Reviews

