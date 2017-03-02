Barbecue Jackfruit Sandwiches
Finally! Vegetarians can enjoy the barbecue, too. Shredded jackfruit is a spot-on substitute for pulled pork.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Read the full recipe after the video.
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Jackfruit
A young, unripe jackfruit will be green in color, firm, and will have little to no smell. As the jackfruit ripens, it will start to soften and smell similar to bananas. We can ONLY use a young, unripe jackfruit in this recipe because a ripe one will lose it's stringy texture and will start to sweeten.