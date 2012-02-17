BBQ Beef Roast with Corn and Pepper Couscous
This super tender beef has a subtle South-of-the-Border accent from the chili powder and the corn and pepper couscous.
Ingredients
Directions
Trim fat from meat. In a small bowl stir together chili powder, cumin, garlic salt, and pepper. Sprinkle mixture evenly over meat; rub mixture in with your fingers. If necessary, cut meat to fit into a 3 1/2- or 4-quart slow cooker. Place meat in cooker.
In a medium bowl combine tomatoes, brown sugar, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, tapioca, and mustard. Pour over meat in cooker.
Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 10 to 11 hours or on high-heat setting for 5 to 5 1/2 hours.
Transfer roast to a cutting board, reserving cooking liquid. Cut meat into pieces.
Serve meat with Corn and Pepper Couscous. Drizzle cooking liquid over meat and pass the remaining. If desired, serve with lime wedges.
Because chile peppers contain volatile oils that can burn your skin and eyes, avoid direct contact with them as much as possible. When working with chile peppers, wear plastic or rubber gloves. If your bare hands do touch the peppers, wash your hands and nails well with soap and warm water.
Corn and Pepper Couscous
Ingredients
Directions
In a small saucepan combine broth, corn, sweet pepper, and jalapeño pepper. Bring to boiling. Stir in couscous; remove from heat. Cover and let stand for 5 minutes. Fluff with a fork before serving. Sprinkle with cilantro.