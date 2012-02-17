BBQ Beef Roast with Corn and Pepper Couscous

Rating: 4.08 stars
24 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 13
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2

This super tender beef has a subtle South-of-the-Border accent from the chili powder and the corn and pepper couscous.

BBQ Beef Roast with Corn and Pepper Couscous

Ingredients

Directions

  • Trim fat from meat. In a small bowl stir together chili powder, cumin, garlic salt, and pepper. Sprinkle mixture evenly over meat; rub mixture in with your fingers. If necessary, cut meat to fit into a 3 1/2- or 4-quart slow cooker. Place meat in cooker.

  • In a medium bowl combine tomatoes, brown sugar, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, tapioca, and mustard. Pour over meat in cooker.

  • Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 10 to 11 hours or on high-heat setting for 5 to 5 1/2 hours.

  • Transfer roast to a cutting board, reserving cooking liquid. Cut meat into pieces.

  • Serve meat with Corn and Pepper Couscous. Drizzle cooking liquid over meat and pass the remaining. If desired, serve with lime wedges.

*

Because chile peppers contain volatile oils that can burn your skin and eyes, avoid direct contact with them as much as possible. When working with chile peppers, wear plastic or rubber gloves. If your bare hands do touch the peppers, wash your hands and nails well with soap and warm water.

Nutrition Facts (BBQ Beef Roast with Corn and Pepper Couscous)

Per Serving:
371 calories; 14 g total fat; 5 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 6 g monounsaturated fat; 56 mg cholesterol; 520 mg sodium. 370 mg potassium; 38 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 10 g sugar; 23 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 389 IU vitamin a; 15 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 4 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 16 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 50 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;

Corn and Pepper Couscous

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small saucepan combine broth, corn, sweet pepper, and jalapeño pepper. Bring to boiling. Stir in couscous; remove from heat. Cover and let stand for 5 minutes. Fluff with a fork before serving. Sprinkle with cilantro.

Reviews (2)

ALR10051676DW
Rating: 5 stars
12/10/2017
Minouchka This is a great recipe and not difficult at all to prepare, and a nice meal that you can chow chow down with.
Lee Faulkner
Rating: Unrated
01/14/2014
Very good. Wish the tomato sauce had been thicker. Had to use corn starch since I had no tapioca on hand. Will use more next time. Cooked for 5 hours on high, could have stopped sooner as meat was starting to dry out.
