Bavarian Pretzels
Prepare these pretzels in advance and freeze up to one week.
Ingredients
Directions
In a mixer bowl combine flour, malt syrup, yeast, and salt. Whisk to combine. Add the water; mix with mixer fitted with a dough hook 8 to 10 minutes or until dough is smooth and shiny.* Transfer to large bowl coated with cooking spray; mist top of dough with cooking spray. Cover with plastic wrap; let sit in warm place until double in size (1 to 11/2 hours).
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper; coat with cooking spray. On work surface coated with cooking spray roll dough into a 12-inch-long log; cut into six equal portions. Shape each portion into a small round and place on prepared baking sheet. Cover with plastic wrap; let rest 10 minutes.
Roll and stretch each portion into an 18- to 20-inch rope, leaving middle thicker. Shape into a U; cross ends twice, leaving 3-inch-long pieces. Press ends into base of U. Return to baking sheet. Wrap with plastic wrap; freeze 2 hours to 1 week.
Before baking, make sure pretzels are frozen solid. Bring 2 cups water to boiling and pour into bowl just large enough to hold one pretzel. Add baking soda and stir until soda dissolves. Let come to room temperature. Dip each frozen pretzel into baking soda mixture 5 seconds. Turn; soak 5 seconds more. Lift pretzel and let excess water drip back into bowl. Return to baking sheet. Cover loosely with waxed paper coated with cooking spray; let rest in warm place 1 to 2 hours or until puffy.
Preheat oven to 400°F. Whisk together egg with 1 Tbsp. water; brush on pretzels. Sprinkle with salt. Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until deep golden brown. Cool on racks.
Hand Method:
Combine first five ingredients in bowl. Turn out onto floured surface. Knead 8 to 10 minutes or until smooth and shiny. Continue as directed.