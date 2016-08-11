Bavarian Pretzels

Before baking, make sure pretzels are frozen solid. Bring 2 cups water to boiling and pour into bowl just large enough to hold one pretzel. Add baking soda and stir until soda dissolves. Let come to room temperature. Dip each frozen pretzel into baking soda mixture 5 seconds. Turn; soak 5 seconds more. Lift pretzel and let excess water drip back into bowl. Return to baking sheet. Cover loosely with waxed paper coated with cooking spray; let rest in warm place 1 to 2 hours or until puffy.