Basil Pesto
To store pesto, cover the surface with plastic wrap (this keeps it from turning brown) and refrigerate for up to 1 week.
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a food processor combine the 1/3 cup olive oil, basil, nuts, garlic, and salt. Cover and process until nearly smooth, stopping and scraping sides as necessary. Stir in Parmesan. Add enough additional olive oil (about 2 tablespoons) to reach desired consistency.Advertisement
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
85 calories; 8 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 3 mg cholesterol; 101 mg sodium. 49 mg potassium; 1 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 0 g sugar; 2 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 315 IU vitamin a; 1 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 5 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 41 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;