Basil Halibut with Jalapeno Butter
We like to serve this spicy fish dish with plenty of fresh lime wedges.
Ingredients
Directions
Brush fish with oil and sprinkle lightly with salt and pepper. For a gas or charcoal grill, grill fillets on the greased rack of a covered grill directly over medium heat for 4 to 6 minutes per 1/2-inch thickness or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork, turning once.Advertisement
Meanwhile, heat butter in large skillet over medium heat. Add jalapeno peppers; cook and stir for 5 minutes or until tender and just beginning to lightly brown.
Place fish on plates and top with basil; spoon jalapeno-butter mixture over fish. Serve with lime quarters.
*Handling hot peppers
Because hot chile peppers, such as jalapeños, contain volatile oils that can burn your skin and eyes, avoid direct contact with chiles as much as possible. When working with chile peppers, wear plastic or rubber gloves. If your bare hands do touch the chile peppers, wash your hands well with soap and water.