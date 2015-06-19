Basil Halibut with Jalapeno Butter

Rating: 4.86 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 7 Ratings

We like to serve this spicy fish dish with plenty of fresh lime wedges.

By Recipe by Nancy S. Hughes
Ingredients

Directions

  • Brush fish with oil and sprinkle lightly with salt and pepper. For a gas or charcoal grill, grill fillets on the greased rack of a covered grill directly over medium heat for 4 to 6 minutes per 1/2-inch thickness or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork, turning once.

  • Meanwhile, heat butter in large skillet over medium heat. Add jalapeno peppers; cook and stir for 5 minutes or until tender and just beginning to lightly brown.

  • Place fish on plates and top with basil; spoon jalapeno-butter mixture over fish. Serve with lime quarters.

*Handling hot peppers

Because hot chile peppers, such as jalapeños, contain volatile oils that can burn your skin and eyes, avoid direct contact with chiles as much as possible. When working with chile peppers, wear plastic or rubber gloves. If your bare hands do touch the chile peppers, wash your hands well with soap and water.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
419 calories; 31 g total fat; 13 g saturated fat; 5 g polyunsaturated fat; 10 g monounsaturated fat; 148 mg cholesterol; 370 mg sodium. 587 mg potassium; 2 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 1 g sugar; 33 g protein; 1 g trans fatty acid; 960 IU vitamin a; 14 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 5 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 31 mcg folate; 2 mcg vitamin b12; 61 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

