Basic Thumbprint Cookies
Thumbprint cookies are a classic Christmas cookie option for good reason: they're easy to customize, fun for kids to help make, and can easily be baked ahead and frozen.
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a large bowl beat butter with a mixer on medium 30 seconds. Add sugar. Beat until combined, scraping sides of bowl as needed. Beat in egg yolks and vanilla until combined. Beat in flour. Chill, covered, 1 hour or until dough is easy to handle.
-
Preheat oven to 375°F. Grease a cookie sheet. Shape dough into 1-inch balls. Roll in desired coating. Place balls 1 inch apart on prepared cookie sheet. Using your thumb, make an indent in the center of each ball.
-
Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until bottoms are light brown. If centers puff up during baking, re-press with the round side of a measuring teaspoon. Remove cookies; let cool on a wire rack. Before serving, fill centers with desired filling. Makes 30 cookies.
COOKIE STORAGE:
Layer filled Mint Sparklers and Triple Chocolate between waxed paper in an airtight container. Layer and store all others unfilled. Store at room temperature up to 3 days or freeze up to 3 months. To serve, thaw (if frozen) and fill as directed.
Lemon-Coconut Thumbprints
Prepare dough as directed, except add 1 teaspoon lemon, lime, or orange zest with the egg yolks. Roll balls in egg whites then in 1 cup shredded coconut. Bake and let cool as directed. Fill each with 1/2 tsp. lemon or lime curd.
Linzer Thumbprints
Prepare dough, bake, and let cool as directed. Once cool, place 2/3 cup powdered sugar in a large plastic bag. Add cookies, a few at a time, shaking to coat. Fill each with 1/2 teaspoon raspberry preserves. Top with toasted sliced almonds.
Almond-Cherry Thumbprints
Prepare dough as directed, except add 1/2 teaspoon almond extract with the egg yolks. Roll balls in 2 lightly beaten egg whites then in 1 cup finely chopped slivered almonds. Bake and let cool as directed. Fill each with 1 tsp. cherry pie filling, placing a cherry on top.
Triple Chocolate Thumbprints
Prepare dough as directed, except reduce flour to 1 1/4 cups and add 1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder with the flour. Roll balls in 2 lightly beaten egg whites then in 1 cup chocolate sprinkles. Bake as directed. Immediately press a chocolate Kiss into each.
Mint Sparklers
Prepare dough as directed, except add 1/2 teaspoon mint extract with the egg yolks. Do not grease cookie sheet. Roll balls in coarse red or green sugar. Bake as directed. Immediately place a red or green candy coating disk in the center of each cookie. Bake 1 minute more. If desired, use a toothpick to swirl melted disks slightly.
PB&J Thumbprints
Prepare dough as directed, except roll balls in 2 lightly beaten egg whites then in 1 cup finely chopped peanuts. Bake and let cool as directed. Fill with 1/2 teaspoon creamy peanut butter and 1/2 teaspoon grape jelly. Sprinkle with chopped peanuts.
Sprinkle Stars
Prepare dough as directed, except do not grease cookie sheet. Roll balls in assorted nonpareils. Bake and cool as directed. Spoon 3/4 cup canned or homemade vanilla frosting into a decorating bag fitted with a small star tip. Pipe frosting into each center.
Walnuts & Jam Thumbprints
Prepare dough as directed, except roll balls in two lightly beaten egg whites then in 1 cup finely chopped walnuts. Bake and let cool as directed. Fill each with 1/2 tsp. apricot or strawberry preserves.