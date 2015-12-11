Basic Thumbprint Cookies

Rating: 5 stars Delicious, made sandwich style with hazelnut spread, raspberry, and gonna try few more different today or tomorrow. Highly recommended base cookie.

Rating: 5 stars Great recipe! Really quick and easy. These baked up in no time. Be sure to really chill your dough or it will spread a bit when it bakes. I make a cream cheese vanilla frosting to pip the stars on top. Next time I would definitely roll the whole ball in the non pareils as the recipe directs instead of just dipping the top like I did the first time. But other than that, I was super pleased with the results. I will definitely make these again. This recipe is a keeper.

Rating: 5.0 stars We made three of these. The Chocolate Kisses (With Marshmallow Kisses, Caramel Kisses, and Mint Kisses), the Christmas nonpareils sprinkles with stars, and the Cherry and nut version. All three baked up very well, were easy to make, and made for a simple and refreshing change on my cookie platters. I recommend chilling the dough well before baking, and if you use different kisses, find a way to decorate them that differentiates what kisses are on there.

Advertisement