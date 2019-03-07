Basic Chia Pudding
Chia seeds are rich in fiber and a good source of omega-3 fats. Mixed with liquid, chia seeds swell into a gelled tapioca
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a medium bowl whisk together milk, yogurt, honey, vanilla, and salt. Whisk in chia seeds.Advertisement
-
Divide chia mixture among four half-pint jars or 6-oz. bowls or ramekins. Cover and chill at least 2 hours. Serve with toppers. Makes 4 servings.
Coconut and Tropical Fruit Chia Pudding
Prepare Basic Chia Pudding, substituting unsweetened light coconut milk for the milk and coconut yogurt for the plain yogurt. For fruit topper: In a small bowl combine 1/4 cup each chopped fresh pineapple and mango with 1 tsp. lime zest. Top with toasted unsweetened coconut flakes.
Mexican Chocolate Chia Pudding
Prepare Basic Chia Pudding, increasing honey to 3 Tbsp. and whisking 3 Tbsp. unsweetened cocoa powder and 1 tsp. ground cinnamon into chia mixture. Top with berries and/or chopped toasted hazelnuts.