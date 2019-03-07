Basic Chia Pudding

Chia seeds are rich in fiber and a good source of omega-3 fats. Mixed with liquid, chia seeds swell into a gelled tapioca

By Danielle Centoni
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl whisk together milk, yogurt, honey, vanilla, and salt. Whisk in chia seeds.

  • Divide chia mixture among four half-pint jars or 6-oz. bowls or ramekins. Cover and chill at least 2 hours. Serve with toppers. Makes 4 servings.

Coconut and Tropical Fruit Chia Pudding

Prepare Basic Chia Pudding, substituting unsweetened light coconut milk for the milk and coconut yogurt for the plain yogurt. For fruit topper: In a small bowl combine 1/4 cup each chopped fresh pineapple and mango with 1 tsp. lime zest. Top with toasted unsweetened coconut flakes.

Mexican Chocolate Chia Pudding

Prepare Basic Chia Pudding, increasing honey to 3 Tbsp. and whisking 3 Tbsp. unsweetened cocoa powder and 1 tsp. ground cinnamon into chia mixture. Top with berries and/or chopped toasted hazelnuts.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
208 calories; 8 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 4 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 9 mg cholesterol; 145 mg sodium. 231 mg potassium; 24 g carbohydrates; 6 g fiber; 16 g sugar; 12 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 213 IU vitamin a; 1 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 15 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 312 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

