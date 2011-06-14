Ultimate Bar Cookies

With walnuts, macadamia nuts, milk chocolate, and white chocolate, these bars can't help being anything but absolutely delicious.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

prep:
30 mins
bake:
30 mins
total:
60 mins
Servings:
36
  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line a 13x9x2-inch baking pan with foil, leaving about 1 inch of foil extending over the ends of pan; set aside. In a medium mixing bowl beat flour, 1/2 cup brown sugar, and the 1/2 cup butter with an electric mixer on medium speed until mixture resembles fine crumbs. Press mixture evenly into the bottom of the prepared pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven about 15 minutes or until light brown. Remove from oven. Sprinkle nuts, baking bars, and milk chocolate pieces over hot crust.

  • In a small saucepan cook and stir the 3/4 cup butter and 1/2 cup brown sugar over medium heat until bubbly. Cook and stir for 1 minute more. Pour sugar mixture evenly over bars. Bake about 15 minutes more or until just bubbly around edges. Cool in pan on a wire rack. Remove bars from pan, using the overlapping foil to lift bars. Place on cutting board; cut into bars. Makes 36 bars.

Per Serving:
204 calories; fat 14g; cholesterol 19mg; saturated fat 7g; carbohydrates 19g; mono fat 4g; poly fat 2g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 13g; protein 2g; vitamin a 194.4IU; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.6mg; folate 16.1mcg; sodium 62mg; potassium 89mg; calcium 30.3mg; iron 0.5mg.
