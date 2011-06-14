Salted Peanut Bars

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line a 13x9x2-inch baking pan with heavy foil, extending foil over the edges of the pan; set pan aside. In a large bowl, beat butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add brown sugar, egg yolks, and vanilla. Beat until combined, scraping bowl occasionally. In a small bowl, combine flour, pretzels, baking powder, and baking soda. Beat in as much of the flour mixture as you can with the mixer. Using a wooden spoon, stir in any remaining flour mixture. Press mixture into the bottom of the prepared pan.