Pecan-Crusted Mojito Bars

Salty pecans in the crust perfectly complement the tangy, refreshing lime and mint dessert bar recipe.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line a 13x9x2-inch baking pan with foil, extending the foil over edges of pan; set aside. In a food processor combine the 1-3/4 cups flour, the pecans, and the 3/4 cup granulated sugar. Add butter slices. Cover; process with several on/off turns until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Press crumb mixture into the bottom of the prepared pan. Bake for 20 to 22 minutes or until crust is light brown.

  • Meanwhile, for filling, in a medium bowl whisk together eggs, the 1-1/2 cups granulated sugar, the 2 tablespoons lime peel, the lime juice, the 1/4 cup flour, the milk, snipped fresh mint, baking powder, and salt until combined. Pour filling over hot crust.

  • Bake for 20 to 25 minutes more or just until filling is set and edges begin to brown. Cool in pan on a wire rack. Using the edges of the foil, lift uncut bars out of pan; cut into bars. Sift powdered sugar over bars. To serve, sprinkle with powdered sugar. If desired, garnish with additional lime peel and fresh mint leaves.

To Store:

Layer bars between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
150 calories; 8 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 37 mg cholesterol; 64 mg sodium. 35 mg potassium; 19 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 13 g sugar; 1 g protein; 194 IU vitamin a; 2 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 16 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 10 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

20 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 0
