Pecan-Crusted Mojito Bars
Salty pecans in the crust perfectly complement the tangy, refreshing lime and mint dessert bar recipe.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line a 13x9x2-inch baking pan with foil, extending the foil over edges of pan; set aside. In a food processor combine the 1-3/4 cups flour, the pecans, and the 3/4 cup granulated sugar. Add butter slices. Cover; process with several on/off turns until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Press crumb mixture into the bottom of the prepared pan. Bake for 20 to 22 minutes or until crust is light brown.Advertisement
-
Meanwhile, for filling, in a medium bowl whisk together eggs, the 1-1/2 cups granulated sugar, the 2 tablespoons lime peel, the lime juice, the 1/4 cup flour, the milk, snipped fresh mint, baking powder, and salt until combined. Pour filling over hot crust.
-
Bake for 20 to 25 minutes more or just until filling is set and edges begin to brown. Cool in pan on a wire rack. Using the edges of the foil, lift uncut bars out of pan; cut into bars. Sift powdered sugar over bars. To serve, sprinkle with powdered sugar. If desired, garnish with additional lime peel and fresh mint leaves.
To Store:
Layer bars between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.