Peanut Butter-Chocolate Revel Bars
These layered peanut butter and chocolate bars look complicated to make, but all they take is a few simple steps. Lining the pan with foil allows you to easily lift the bars and cut them into tidy squares.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line a 13x9x2-inch baking pan with heavy foil, extending the foil over edges of pan. Coat foil with cooking spray; set pan aside.
In an extra-large bowl beat butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add brown sugar, baking soda, and salt. Beat until combined, scraping sides of bowl occasionally. Beat in eggs, the 2 cups peanut butter, and the 2 teaspoons vanilla until combined. Beat in as much of the flour as you can with the mixer. Using a wooden spoon, stir in any remaining flour. Set dough aside.
For filling, in a medium saucepan combine chocolate pieces, sweetened condensed milk, and the 2 tablespoons peanut butter. Cook over low heat until chocolate is melted, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat. Stir in the 2 teaspoons vanilla.
Remove 2 cups of the dough; set aside. Press the remaining dough evenly onto the bottom of the prepared baking pan. Spread filling evenly over dough in pan. Drop spoonfuls of the remaining dough over filling.
Bake for 30 to 35 minutes or until top is light brown. If desired, sprinkle with peanuts. Cool in pan on a wire rack. Using the edges of the foil, lift uncut bars out of pan. Cut into bars.
To Store:
Layer bars between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.