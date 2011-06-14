Oatmeal-Caramel Bars
Get the kids to help unwrap the caramels needed to make the topping. Just be sure some candies make it into the bowl rather than into their mouths.
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a large mixing bowl beat butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add the brown sugar. Beat until well combined. Add eggs, vanilla, and baking soda. Beat mixture until combined. Beat or stir in the flour. Stir in the oats.Advertisement
-
Press two-thirds (about 3 1/3 cups) of the oat mixture into the bottom of an ungreased 15x10x1-inch baking pan. Sprinkle with chocolate pieces and nuts.
-
In a medium saucepan combine caramels and milk. Cook over low heat until caramels are melted. Drizzle caramel mixture over chocolate and nuts. Drop remaining one-third of the oat mixture by teaspoons over the top.
-
Bake in a 350 degrees oven for 22 to 25 minutes or until top is light brown. Cool in pan on a wire rack. Cut into bars. Makes 60 bars
Tips
Place in layers separated by waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature up to 3 days or freeze up to 3 months.