Macadamia Bars with Eggnog Drizzle

Replace milk with eggnog to make an easy DIY three-ingredient eggnog icing. Use that decadent drizzle to top of one of our best Christmas dessert bar ideas: macadamia bars.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line a 13x9x2-inch baking pan with foil, grease foil, set pan aside. In a medium saucepan, cook and stir sugar and butter over medium heat until butter melts. Remove from heat. Cool slightly.

  • Stir eggs and vanilla into sugar mixture. Stir in flour, baking powder, and 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg. Stir in nuts.

  • Spread mixture evenly into prepared pan. Bake in the preheated oven for 25 to 30 minutes or until edges just begin to pull way from the sides of the pan. Cool in pan on a wire rack. Use foil to remove uncut bars from pan; place on cutting board. Cut into diamonds. Drizzle with Eggnog Drizzle. If desired, sprinkle with freshly grated nutmeg. Makes about 36 bars.

Tips

Layer bars between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze unfrosted bars for up to 3 months. Thaw and frost.

Nutrition Facts (Macadamia Bars with Eggnog Drizzle)

Per Serving:
144 calories; 7 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 21 mg cholesterol; 39 mg sodium. 28 mg potassium; 21 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 15 g sugar; 1 g protein; 97 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 16 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 20 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Eggnog Drizzle

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small bowl, combine powdered sugar, vanilla, and the 1 tablespoon eggnog. Stir in additional eggnog, 1 teaspoon at a time, until icing reaches drizzling consistency. Drizzle icing over bars.

Reviews

