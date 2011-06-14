Holiday Cookie Pizza
This cookie pizza is as versatile as you make it, to suit any holiday or occasion throughout the year. The crust of refrigerated cookie dough is topped with chocolate pieces, peanut butter, and assorted candies for a simple holiday dessert the kiddos can help with.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Press cookie dough slices into a greased 13-inch pizza pan. Bake in a 350°F oven 15 to 20 minutes or until golden. Immediately sprinkle with chocolate pieces; let stand to soften, then spread chocolate evenly over crust. Drizzle melted peanut butter over chocolate. Sprinkle with red and green candy-coated milk chocolate pieces and sprinkles. Makes 12 servings.Advertisement
Halloween Cookie Pizza:
Prepare as directed except omit red and green chocolate pieces. Sprinkle 1 cup candy corn or candy-coated peanut butter-flavored pieces and 1/2 cup raisins over chocolate mixture. Nutrition analysis per serving: same as above except 341 calories, 46 g carbohydrate, 17 g total fat (5 g sat. fat), 26 g total sugar, 187 mg sodium
Valentine Cookie Pizza:
Prepare as directed except omit red and green chocolate pieces. Sprinkle 1-1/2 cups red and white candy-coated milk chocolate pieces over chocolate mixture. Nutrition analysis per serving: 416 calories, 6 g protein, 53 g carbohydrate, 22 g total fat (8 g sat. fat), 8 mg cholesterol, 2 g fiber, 38 g total sugar, 1% Vitamin A, 0% Vitamin C, 188 mg sodium, 3% calcium, 10% iron
Easter Cookie Pizza
Prepare as directed except omit chocolate pieces. Sprinkle 1 1/2 cups jelly beans, small gumdrops, or chopped pastel cream mint kissesNutrition analysis per serving: same as NA for Valentine Cookie Pizza above