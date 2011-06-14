Deluxe Lemon Bars

Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a 13x9x2-inch baking pan with foil, leaving about 1 inch of foil extending over the ends. In a large bowl, stir together the 2 cups flour and the 1/2 cup powdered sugar. Add butter and beat with an electric mixer on low to medium speed just until mixture begins to cling together. Press into the bottom of prepared baking pan. Bake about 25 minutes or until lightly browned.