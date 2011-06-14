Cranberry-Almond Wedges

You don't need any eggs to bake up these fall cookies! These cookie wedges are heaped with sliced almonds, so they have plenty of crunch.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Blaine Moats

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line two 9x1-1/2-inch round cake pans with foil, extending foil over the pan edges. Set aside.

  • Place sugar cookie mix in a large bowl. Sprinkle almond extract over mix. Using a pastry blender, cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in dried cranberries. (Dough will be crumbly.) Divide mixture between the two prepared pans. Press mixture firmly onto bottoms of pans. Brush tops lightly with milk. Top with almonds. Sprinkle with sugar.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 18 to 20 minutes or until centers are set and tops are lightly browned. Cool in pans on wire racks. Using the edges of the foil, lift cookie rounds out of the pans. Cut each round into 16 wedges. Makes 32 cookies.

Tips

Layer cookies between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 2 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

