Cranberry-Almond Wedges
You don't need any eggs to bake up these fall cookies! These cookie wedges are heaped with sliced almonds, so they have plenty of crunch.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
You don't need any eggs to bake up these fall cookies! These cookie wedges are heaped with sliced almonds, so they have plenty of crunch.
Layer cookies between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 2 days or freeze for up to 3 months.
Just munching on this now. omg! Too good not to share. I used a maple-bacon cookie mix and walnuts since those were what I had; everything else were as is. Amazing egg-less cookie recipe and I'm not even vegetarian or allergic to eggs. For keeps!Read More