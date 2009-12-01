Christmas Blondies
Satisfy your sweet tooth with this blondies recipe with candied cherries -- it is perfect for Christmas.
Ingredients
Directions
Heat oven to 350 degrees F. Lightly grease a 13x9-inch baking pan.
In large mixing bowl beat butter on medium speed 30 seconds. Add brown sugar; beat until well-combined. Beat in eggs, brandy, baking powder, vanilla, and salt. Add flour; beat just until blended. Stir in nuts, chocolate, and cherries. Spread in prepared pan.
Bake 30 minutes or until golden. Cool completely in pan on wire rack. Cut in bars. Makes 24 bars.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
240 calories; 10 g total fat; 5 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 32 mg cholesterol; 125 mg sodium. 81 mg potassium; 34 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 24 g sugar; 3 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 194 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 28 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 50 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;