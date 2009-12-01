Chocolate-Peanut Butter Bars

As these chocolate peanut butter bars prove, peanut butter and chocolate are a match made in dessert heaven. The next time you're craving candy, reach for a homemade bar instead!

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

prep:
25 mins
bake:
20 mins
total:
45 mins
Yield:
36 bars
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Lightly grease a 15x10x1-inch baking pan or line the pan with foil or parchment; set aside. For cookie base, in large mixing bowl beat the 3/4 cup butter on medium to high for 30 seconds. Add brown sugar; beat until combined, occasionally scraping sides of bowl. Beat in egg, vanilla, and salt until combined. Beat in as much flour as you can with mixer. Stir in any remaining flour. Evenly spread dough in prepared pan.

  • Bake for 20 to 22 minutes until edges are golden brown. Cool completely on wire rack. Makes 36 bars.

  • For frosting, in small saucepan combine chocolate and 3 tablespoons butter. Stir over low heat until melted and smooth. Remove from heat. Transfer chocolate mixture to a medium bowl. Whisk in coffee and peanut butter until combined. Whisk in powdered sugar until smooth. Spread on cookie base. Let stand until frosting is set.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
164 calories; fat 9g; cholesterol 19mg; saturated fat 5g; carbohydrates 18g; mono fat 2g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 9g; protein 1g; vitamin a 145.8IU; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.6mg; folate 16.1mcg; sodium 78mg; potassium 32mg; calcium 10.1mg; iron 0.4mg.
