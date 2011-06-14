Chocolate Carnutty Bars

Rating: 3.46 stars
41 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 16
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 7
  • 1 star values: 6

A white cake mix makes this chocolate, caramel, and peanut butter bar easy to prepare.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degree F. Coat a 13x9x2-inch pan with nonstick cooking spray. Set aside. For crumb mixture, in a large mixing bowl combine cake mix and oats. Using a pastry blender, cut in peanut butter until mixture resembles fine crumbs. Beat egg with milk; add to crumb mixture, stirring until well mixed. Reserve 3/4 cup of the mixture. Press remaining mixture into bottom of prepared pan.

  • For filling, beat cream cheese with a mixer until smooth. Add caramel topping and beat until mixed. Spread on top of crumb mixture. Sprinkle chocolate pieces on top, then add the peanuts to cover. Sprinkle evenly with reserved crumb mixture. Bake for 30 minutes. Let cool completely on a wire rack. Cut into 24 bars. Store, covered, in the refrigerator. Makes 24 bars.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
311 calories; total fat 14g; saturated fat 5g; polyunsaturated fat 2g; monounsaturated fat 4g; cholesterol 16mg; sodium 273mg; potassium 196mg; carbohydrates 41g; fiber 1g; sugar 25g; protein 7g; vitamin aRE; vitamin a 97IU; vitamin cmg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 2mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 16mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 61mg; iron 1mg.

Reviews (1)

Anonymous
Rating: 5 stars
11/12/2017
MINOUCHKA Loved, loved, loved! Easy, and delicious! Will make it again.
