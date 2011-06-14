Chewy Chocolate Caramel Bars

Rating: 3 stars

I ended up making two batches because my first one failed. I followed the recipe with the first batch and found that it did cook the cake batter well enough and left in the oven any longer it would have burnt the caramel. For the second batch, once I had the first layer of cake in the pan I baked it for about 7 minutes, then layered the caramel, chocolate chips and crumbled remaining cake batter. I finished it off with skor bits since these needed to be nut free. Turned out well, not very difficult at all