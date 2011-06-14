Chewy Chocolate Caramel Bars

Rating: 3.82 stars
92 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 43
  • 4 star values: 17
  • 3 star values: 14
  • 2 star values: 8
  • 1 star values: 10

This super easy dessert uses caramel candies and chocolate cake mix. Make it for a work party or as a sweet snack for the kids.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degreesF. Grease a 13x9x2-inch baking pan; set aside.

  • In large bowl, combine cake mix, melted butter and 1/3 cup of the evaporated milk. Beat with an electric mixer on medium speed until smooth. Spread half the dough in prepared baking pan; set aside remaining dough. In a heavy large saucepan combine caramels and remaining 1/3 cup evaporated milk. Cook and stir over medium-low heat until melted and smooth. Pour evenly over dough layer in pan. Sprinkle with nuts and chocolate pieces. Crumble remaining dough evenly over nuts and chocolate pieces.

  • Bake for 25 minutes. Cool in pan on a wire rack. Cut into bars. Makes 48 bars.

Tips

Layer cookies between waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

Reviews (4)

froggie.blue01
Rating: 4 stars
09/04/2018
Sounds great, I am into easy peasy these days so used a caramel inc cream topping so that I didn't have to mess with making the caramel sauce.
ALR7002699DW
Rating: 3 stars
02/20/2017
I ended up making two batches because my first one failed. I followed the recipe with the first batch and found that it did cook the cake batter well enough and left in the oven any longer it would have burnt the caramel. For the second batch, once I had the first layer of cake in the pan I baked it for about 7 minutes, then layered the caramel, chocolate chips and crumbled remaining cake batter. I finished it off with skor bits since these needed to be nut free. Turned out well, not very difficult at all
Julee Posyluzny
Rating: Unrated
12/14/2016
I made them with a butter pecan cake mix and used pecans. Lighter dough and very tasty!
Elaine Huerter
Rating: Unrated
01/27/2014
I made these today. They look nothing like the picture. The are very good, however. They must have used a different picture. When you use a German Chocolate mix, it comes out chocolate, not white looking. But they are very tasty!
