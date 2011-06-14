Chewy Chocolate Caramel Bars
This super easy dessert uses caramel candies and chocolate cake mix. Make it for a work party or as a sweet snack for the kids.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degreesF. Grease a 13x9x2-inch baking pan; set aside.
In large bowl, combine cake mix, melted butter and 1/3 cup of the evaporated milk. Beat with an electric mixer on medium speed until smooth. Spread half the dough in prepared baking pan; set aside remaining dough. In a heavy large saucepan combine caramels and remaining 1/3 cup evaporated milk. Cook and stir over medium-low heat until melted and smooth. Pour evenly over dough layer in pan. Sprinkle with nuts and chocolate pieces. Crumble remaining dough evenly over nuts and chocolate pieces.
Bake for 25 minutes. Cool in pan on a wire rack. Cut into bars. Makes 48 bars.
Tips
Layer cookies between waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.