Chewy Cherry Almond Bars

Rating: 4.24 stars
84 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 51
  • 4 star values: 17
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 5
  • 1 star values: 5

Sliced almonds, cherry preserves, and rolled oats gives these bars a chewy, crunchy texture. Use orange preserves to make a Halloween cookie recipe.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line a 13x9x2-inch baking pan with foil, extending foil over the edges of the pan. Grease foil; set pan aside.

  • In a large bowl, beat butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add brown sugar and baking powder. Beat until combined, scraping side of bowl occasionally. Beat in egg and almond extract until combined. Beat in as much of the flour as you can with the mixer. Using a wooden spoon, stir in any remaining flour, the oats, and almonds.

  • Remove 1/2 cup of the dough and set aside. Press the remaining dough evenly into the bottom of the prepared baking pan. Spread with preserves. Crumble the remaining dough evenly over preserves layer.

  • Bake in the preheated oven about 35 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool completely in pan on a wire rack. Using the edges of the foil, lift the uncut cookies out of the pan. Cut into bars. Makes 36 bars.

Tips

To Store: Place bars in a single layer in an airtight container; cover. Store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 1 month.

Reviews (6)

emel_inal
Rating: 5 stars
02/22/2017
I used almond flour for half the amount of flour that the recipe asked for. Instead of butter I used a reduced amount of coconut oil. I also used half the amount of sugar. It turned out fabulous.
Rosie Nedry
Rating: Unrated
10/24/2014
Gooey cherries, crunchy almonds and tasty oats combine to make these bars a sweet treat any time of year. I substituted thawed frozen blueberries mixed with some blueberry jam and the result was terrific!
Denise Samide
Rating: Unrated
08/12/2013
I made these for a potluck, and they were a huge hit! I will be making these again, and often!
April Martinez
Rating: Unrated
05/31/2013
This recipe has become a favorite of my families. It's also very versitile. You can use any flavor of jam and can substitute other nuts for the almonds. Even changing the extract flavor. I have made many combinations & all been wonderful.
Julie Ellis
Rating: Unrated
12/25/2016
I substituted vanilla for the almond extract and used mincemeat for the fruit filling.  Som so yummy and very Christmas-y!
Linda
Rating: Unrated
09/23/2013
I agree! This recipe has just become my favorite 'go to' recipe for a quick but hugely flavorful dessert!
