Chewy Cherry Almond Bars

Rating: 5 stars I used almond flour for half the amount of flour that the recipe asked for. Instead of butter I used a reduced amount of coconut oil. I also used half the amount of sugar. It turned out fabulous.

Rating: Unrated Gooey cherries, crunchy almonds and tasty oats combine to make these bars a sweet treat any time of year. I substituted thawed frozen blueberries mixed with some blueberry jam and the result was terrific!

Rating: Unrated I made these for a potluck, and they were a huge hit! I will be making these again, and often!

Rating: Unrated This recipe has become a favorite of my families. It's also very versitile. You can use any flavor of jam and can substitute other nuts for the almonds. Even changing the extract flavor. I have made many combinations & all been wonderful.

Rating: Unrated I substituted vanilla for the almond extract and used mincemeat for the fruit filling. Som so yummy and very Christmas-y!

Rating: Unrated I agree! This recipe has just become my favorite 'go to' recipe for a quick but hugely flavorful dessert!

