Cherry Crumb Bars

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line a 9x9x2-inch baking pan with foil, extending foil over pan edges. Lightly coat the foil with nonstick cooking spray. Set pan aside. In a large bowl, use a pastry blender to cut butter into cookie mix until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Remove 1 cup of the mixture and set aside. Add egg, vanilla, and almond extract to remaining mixture in bowl. Stir until combined. Press mixture into bottom of prepared pan. In a medium bowl, stir together cherries and sugar. Evenly distribute cherries over mixture in pan. Sprinkle evenly with reserved crumb mixture.