Cashew Crunch Bars

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line a 13x9x2-inch baking pan with foil, extending foil over the edges of the pan. Grease the foil; set pan aside. For crust: In a large bowl, stir together melted butter, brown sugar, vanilla, and baking powder. Stir in eggs until combined. Stir in flour until moistened. Stir in toffee pieces. Spread evenly into prepared pan.