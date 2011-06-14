Caramel Chocolitas

Rating: 4 stars
27 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 17
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 3

Chocolate, caramel, and pecans combine to create this delicious dessert that is perfect for any holiday celebration.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line a 13x9x2-inch baking pan with foil, extending foil over edges of pan. Grease foil; set aside. In a large bowl, combine flour, oats, brown sugar, soda, and salt. Add melted butter and mix until crumbly. Reserve half of crumb mixture (about 2-1/2 cups) for topping. Press remaining crumb mixture in bottom of prepared baking pan.

    Advertisement

  • In a small microwave-safe bowl, combine caramels and milk. Microwave on 50 percent power (medium) for 4 to 6 minutes or until caramels are melted and mixture is smooth, stirring twice.

  • Sprinkle chocolate pieces and pecans over crust in pan. Drizzle evenly with melted caramel mixture and sprinkle with reserved crumb mixture.

  • Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until light golden brown. Cool in pan on a wire rack. Use the foil to lift uncut bars out of pan. Cut into bars. Makes 48 bars.

Tips

Place bars in a single layer in an airtight container; cover. Store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

Reviews (1)

27 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 17
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 3
cneuhaus5
Rating: 5 stars
12/27/2017
5 stars, delicious & easy! I mixed up the amounts of semi-sweet & milk chocolate & will always do it that way---fantastic!
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019