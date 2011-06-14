Caramel Chocolitas
Chocolate, caramel, and pecans combine to create this delicious dessert that is perfect for any holiday celebration.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line a 13x9x2-inch baking pan with foil, extending foil over edges of pan. Grease foil; set aside. In a large bowl, combine flour, oats, brown sugar, soda, and salt. Add melted butter and mix until crumbly. Reserve half of crumb mixture (about 2-1/2 cups) for topping. Press remaining crumb mixture in bottom of prepared baking pan.
In a small microwave-safe bowl, combine caramels and milk. Microwave on 50 percent power (medium) for 4 to 6 minutes or until caramels are melted and mixture is smooth, stirring twice.
Sprinkle chocolate pieces and pecans over crust in pan. Drizzle evenly with melted caramel mixture and sprinkle with reserved crumb mixture.
Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until light golden brown. Cool in pan on a wire rack. Use the foil to lift uncut bars out of pan. Cut into bars. Makes 48 bars.
Tips
Place bars in a single layer in an airtight container; cover. Store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.