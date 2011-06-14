Cappuccino-Caramel Oat Bars

In a large bowl stir together oats, flour, the 1 cup pecans, baking soda, and salt; set aside. In a large mixing bowl beat butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add brown sugar. Beat until combined, scraping sides of bowl occasionally. Beat in eggs, coffee crystals, and vanilla until combined. Beat in as much of the oat mixture as you can with the mixer. Using a wooden spoon, stir in any remaining oat mixture with a wooden spoon. Reserve 2 cups of the mixture for the topping.