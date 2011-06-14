Cappuccino-Caramel Oat Bars
Rolled oats in this cookie recipe give these bars a chewy texture. The blend of coffee, caramel, and oats make these a perfect treat.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Lightly grease a 15x10x1-inch baking pan; set aside.
-
In a large bowl stir together oats, flour, the 1 cup pecans, baking soda, and salt; set aside. In a large mixing bowl beat butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add brown sugar. Beat until combined, scraping sides of bowl occasionally. Beat in eggs, coffee crystals, and vanilla until combined. Beat in as much of the oat mixture as you can with the mixer. Using a wooden spoon, stir in any remaining oat mixture with a wooden spoon. Reserve 2 cups of the mixture for the topping.
-
Using floured hands, press remaining oat mixture evenly into the bottom of the prepared pan. Spread with caramel topping to within 1/4 inch of the edges. Drop spoonfuls of the reserved oat mixture topping onto caramel topping; sprinkle with the 1/2 cup pecans.
-
Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until edges are set (do not overbake). Cool in pan on a wire rack. If desired, drizzle with Coffee Glaze. Let stand until glaze is set. Cut into bars.
To Store:
Cover pan and store at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 1 month.
Coffee Glaze
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a small bowl combine very hot milk and instant coffee crystals; stir until dissolved. Stir in sifted powdered sugar until smooth. Drizzle over bars in pan. Let stand 15 minutes to set glaze.