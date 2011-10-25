Candy-Crunch Peanut Butter Bars
Delicious peanut butter bars get even better with a layer of chocolate and a sweet addition of candy-coated peanuts.
Ingredients
Directions
Line a 13x9x2-inch baking pan with foil, extending the foil over edges of pan; set aside. In a food processor combine peanut butter cookies and salt. Cover and process until fine crumbs form. Add the melted butter. Process with several on/off turns just until combined. Press mixture into the bottom of the prepared pan.
In a large bowl beat powdered sugar, the 1-1/3 cups peanut butter, and the softened butter with an electric mixer on low to medium speed until smooth. Stir in finely crushed burnt peanuts. Drop mixture by spoonfuls over crust; carefully spread to an even layer.
In a heavy small saucepan melt chocolate and the 1/2 cup peanut butter over low heat, stirring occasionally. Spread evenly over bars. Sprinkle with coarsely crushed burnt peanuts. Cover; chill about 1 hour or until set. Using the edges of the foil, lift block of bars out of the pan. Place on a cutting board; cut into bars. Store in the refrigerator.
To Store:
Layer bars between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.