Candy-Crunch Peanut Butter Bars

Rating: 3.43 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 7 Ratings

Delicious peanut butter bars get even better with a layer of chocolate and a sweet addition of candy-coated peanuts.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Line a 13x9x2-inch baking pan with foil, extending the foil over edges of pan; set aside. In a food processor combine peanut butter cookies and salt. Cover and process until fine crumbs form. Add the melted butter. Process with several on/off turns just until combined. Press mixture into the bottom of the prepared pan.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl beat powdered sugar, the 1-1/3 cups peanut butter, and the softened butter with an electric mixer on low to medium speed until smooth. Stir in finely crushed burnt peanuts. Drop mixture by spoonfuls over crust; carefully spread to an even layer.

  • In a heavy small saucepan melt chocolate and the 1/2 cup peanut butter over low heat, stirring occasionally. Spread evenly over bars. Sprinkle with coarsely crushed burnt peanuts. Cover; chill about 1 hour or until set. Using the edges of the foil, lift block of bars out of the pan. Place on a cutting board; cut into bars. Store in the refrigerator.

To Store:

Layer bars between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
166 calories; 12 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 10 mg cholesterol; 108 mg sodium. 78 mg potassium; 15 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 11 g sugar; 3 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 97 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 8 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 10 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019